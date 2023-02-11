Courtside 2-10-23: One week to go

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s only one week left in regular season play for high school basketball in Southcentral Kentucky, and we had some great regional matchups including a few teams playing each other for the first time this year.

Girls’ Scores

Courtside 2-10-23: Lady Hornets vs Lady Spartans

Final

Metcalfe County 43

South Warren 49

Butler County Lady Bears def. Edmonson County Lady Wildcats | 46-35

Final

Edmonson County 35

Butler County 46

Courtside 2-10-23: Lady Raiders vs Lady Gators

Final

Hart County 69

Greenwood 62

Boys’ Scores

Courtside 2-10-23: Hornets vs Spartans

Final

Metcalfe County 66

South Warren 84

Butler County Bears def. Edmonson County Wildcats | 66-63

Final

Edmonson County 63

Butler County 66

Courtside 3-10-23: Raiders vs Gator

Final

Warren East 61

Greenwood 60

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.