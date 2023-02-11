Courtside 2-10-23: One week to go
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s only one week left in regular season play for high school basketball in Southcentral Kentucky, and we had some great regional matchups including a few teams playing each other for the first time this year.
Girls’ Scores
Final
Metcalfe County 43
South Warren 49
Final
Edmonson County 35
Butler County 46
Final
Hart County 69
Greenwood 62
Boys’ Scores
Final
Metcalfe County 66
South Warren 84
Final
Edmonson County 63
Butler County 66
Final
Warren East 61
Greenwood 60
