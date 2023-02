GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a shooting on North Race Street that occurred Friday Feb. 10.

Glasgow Police Department told WBKO News one person has been detained.

The victim has been transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

Police say this is an active scene.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.