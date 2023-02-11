Owensboro family remembers letters from Chiefs after family tragedies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason and Kathy Pickrell are dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fans, saying they’ve been fans for decades. Their attachment to the team has only grown in recent years after the Chiefs reached out to them as they were coping with a family tragedy.

Jason and Kathy Pickrell love the Chiefs. For a while, Jason was the only fan in the family, but then his son started to join him. At that time, the Chiefs weren’t quite as successful as they are now, so Jason tried to warn him.

“It’s a rough road, there’s a lot of let-downs, you don’t want to go down this,” said Jason. “He said, ‘no, Dad, I’m going to be a Chiefs fan.’”

Eventually the whole family got on board, and they went to games together: Jason, Kathy, and their three kids, including their daughter Roxie.

At the end of 2019, the Pickrells went through a series of tragedies. They realized Roxie was having trouble seeing. They took her to the doctor, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. That same day, Jason’s dad suddenly died.

All of this happened as they struggled to run Gary’s Drive-In, which they bought from Jason’s dad eleven days prior. They were also occupied with Jason’s job as a firefighter, and taking care of their other two kids.

While this was happening, they were surprised to receive two letters from the Chiefs, one offering their condolences for Jason’s dad, the other wishing Roxie a speedy recovery. They say it meant a lot to have their favorite team think of them.

“To get something like that from them, you know, me in Kentucky, I’m just some guy in Kentucky who likes Kansas City,” said Jason.

Three days after Roxie’s diagnosis, she went in for surgery which she never woke up from, she was 13 years old. She never saw her letter from the Chiefs. The Pickrells say it took them a long time before they finally opened it. They keep it, along with other mementos Roxie kept from her trips to games, in a shadow box.

“I sit beside it on a regular basis when I’m home,” said Jason.

The Pickrells say they got through that time because of all the support they had from family and friends. In the years since, they’ve started the Roxanne Pickrell Memorial Fund, and they raise money through different fundraisers all in her name. The money goes to different causes, and they say it’s about making sure she’s remembered.

“That’s my goal, just to keep her name alive,” said Kathy. “She was a special little girl.”

Inside Gary’s Drive-In you can still see mementos from their family’s trips to see a team they not only love, but are also grateful for.

“I’ll be a Kansas City Chiefs fan for forever,” said Jason.

The Pickrells are excited for super Sunday, they say they’ll be celebrating with family, barbecue, and a Chiefs victory.

