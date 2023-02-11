A pleasant weekend so far

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine and 50 degree temperatures have entered our area for Saturday and Sunday! We will have lows back off into the 30s during the evening with clouds filling in overnight.

A more active weather pattern sets up next week (WBKO)

A system will pass to our south and east bringing cloudier skies for our Monday as temperatures make a run for 60. Sunday and Monday will be great chances to get outside before rain and storms move into the area.

Two storm systems are expected to impact our area next week. The first one arrives on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, with a chance for showers. Most of them will be lighter in nature. We’re in between systems on Wednesday before a potentially stronger front arrives Thursday. This one could bring us strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. There will be a surge of unseasonably warm temperatures out ahead of the Thursday system. Highs Wednesday are projected to be in the lower 70s. Much colder air returns late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 56. Low 30. Winds NW at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Milder. High 60. Low 37. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: PM rain chance. High 61. Low 52. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (1938)

Record Low: -4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.0″

Monthly Precip: 0.19″ (-1.33″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.15″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:21 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.