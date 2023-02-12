Habitat for Humanity holds grand opening for their “ReStore”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County celebrated the grand opening of their new “ReStore” location in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The ReStore’s new location, across the street from the Bowling Green Ballpark, adds ample additional space to house inventory.

“The ceilings here are a little taller than the ceilings at our old store,” said Matt Shaffield, Chief Development Officer of Habitat for Humanity. “We have a lot more vertical storage here. There are a lot of things that we can do here, logistically, that we struggled with at Adams (previous store).”

The store assists in the work of Habitat for Humanity by using proceeds to fund affordable housing projects.

As the affordable housing market increases in demand, Habitat for Humanity is looking to utilize the additional storage space to meet the growing demand with a reciprocated supply.

“We are building 10 homes a year in the county,” said Shaffield. “We used to build three or five, so everything is sort of multiplying now. The need for affordable housing is multiplying, so we feel this new building is going to give us the opportunity to keep up with that demand.”

Habitat for Humanity is accepting donations of new or gently used items similar to those in a home goods store. They are also accepting volunteers to help with the new influx of inventory and space. For more information on donating or volunteering, visit their website.

Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s ReStore is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is located at 813 College Street, Suite 401. As previously mentioned, it is across the street from the home of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Bowling Green Ballpark.

