Hilltopper Golf to play in Hal Williams Collegiate on Monday, Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Golf is set to open its spring stroke-play slate with the Hal Williams Collegiate, formerly known as the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, on Monday.

The Hilltoppers will compete against 14 other teams at the par-72, 7,168-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course in Mobile. The field features eight teams in the top 100, including No. 5 Illinois, No. 21 Kansas State, No. 49 Southern Miss, No. 62 Arkansas, No. 70 Kent State, No. 71 Memphis, No. 73 Toledo and No. 78 VCU.

Leading off the lineup is fifth-year senior Landon Carner after he won two matches in last week’s Earl Yestingsmeier tournament. Following him is senior Luke Fuller who also won two matches.

Junior Connery Meyer is playing from the three-spot followed by sophomore Riley Grindstaff in the fourth. Sophomore Stephen Warren will make his return to the course in the five-hole for the Hilltoppers.

The former Mobile Bay Intercollegiate was renamed this month after former South Alabama golf coach and athletic administrator Hal Williams passed away in early January.

WKU most recently defeated Central Michigan in the final team match of Ball State’s match play event in Florida.

