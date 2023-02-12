KSP conducting death investigation in McLean County

Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven...
Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven (Garrett) Powell of Calhoun, Kentucky.(WBKO)
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST
McLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven Garrett Powell of Calhoun, Kentucky.

KSP are searching for William C. Arant (18) of Island, Kentucky, for murder and burglary in the first degree. He also goes by the names “Conor” or “Willie.”

A warrant has been issued for Arant. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.

KSP said that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Arant, should contact Post 16 in Henderson at (270) 826-3312, or your local police agency. You may also download the KSP mobile app to leave anonymous information.

Powell was shot and killed in Calhoun, Kentucky around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

KSP located Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was transported by McLean County EMS to Owensboro Health, but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Powell was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville for an autopsy. The cause of death is under investigation.

