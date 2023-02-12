Lone Star Rodeo Company rides into Bowling Green at WKU Ag Expo Center

Cowboys and Cowgirls of Kentucky strapped up their boots for a day at the Lone Star Rodeo.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cowboys and cowgirls of Kentucky laced up their boots for a day at the Lone Star Rodeo Company.

Participants and attendees gathered at WKU’s Agriculture Expo Center for some western-style entertainment in South Central Kentucky.

The Lone Star Rodeo Company hosted an array of events including calf-roping, steer-wrestling, and bull-riding. It gave the crowd an inside look at what it takes to be a cowboy or cowgirl at this family-friendly event.

Outside of the scheduled events, participants were picked from the crowd to compete in some lighthearted competition in front of the crowd, contributing to the already exciting atmosphere.

The fourth and final event of the weekend, Boot Barn Day at the Rodeo, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

For more information on ticket prices or future events, you can visit their website.

