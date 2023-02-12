Warming trend continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today has been a great day to be outside with temperatures topping out at 60°. Tomorrow will start cold in the 30s before highs climb into the lower 60s.

Rain and storms move in midweek (WBKO)

A wind maker moves into our area for Valentine’s Day (Tuesday) with a few gusts reaching 30 mph. Showers will move into the area by Tuesday evening with lows staying mild in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be BEAUTIFUL with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies during the daytime hours. A few rain chances will arrive in the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday.

Strong storms are possible on Thursday as a potent system approaches our area. Strong, gusty winds will be likely with this system along with heavy rain. We will continue to update timing and impacts as we move closer to Thursday. Much colder air dives into the region by Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Milder. High 60. Low 37. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: PM rain chance. High 61. Low 52. Winds SW at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight rain chance. Warm. High 74. Low 60. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 60

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 76 (1938)

Record Low: -9 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.0″

Monthly Precip: 0.19″ (-1.66″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:23 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

