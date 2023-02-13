2023 KY Writers’ Conference teaches up and coming writers

The 2023 Writers' Conference will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knicely Conference Center.
By Sarah Walters
Feb. 13, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Writers mark your calendars, the 2023 Kentucky Writers’ Conference is set for March 25.

Authors and educators from the SoKY Bookfest will be heading over to the Knicely Conference Center, to give advice to and host workshops for aspiring writers.

Hosts include New York Times best-selling author CJ Redwine, who will be hosting “5 Mistakes New Authors Make,” and noted essayist Jason Kyle Howard, who will be discussing how to best describe the setting of stories.

Warren County Public Library Marketing and Communications Manager, Jennifer Bailey, says she’s hopeful attendees will be able to use what they learn at the conference throughout their writing careers.

“I hope that they get that they can do anything they put their minds to as long as they continue to hone in on their craft of writing,” Bailey said. “Take every opportunity you can to learn more, take the free classes, learn, fine-tune, and your dreams will come true.”

While the event is set to be star-studded, Bailey says she’s most excited about embracing the mission of the library.

“Our mission at Warren County Public Library is to share the love of literacy with everybody possible, and literacy comes in many different forms,” Bailey said. “It’s not just reading the book, but it’s also learning how to write the books and tell the stories.”

The event will be free to attend, with workshops going from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., though seating will be first-come first-served.

Those wishing to attend can register online.

