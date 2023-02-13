‘Cupid’s Corner’ offering last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Bowling Green

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Valentine’s Day festivities were in full swing in Hunters Crossing Neighborhood with ‘Cupid’s Corner’.

The event brought vendors from all over the city together in one place, selling Valentine’s Day-themed gifts including flowers, edible arrangements, and spirits.

‘Cupid’s Corner’ was flooded with people looking to get a gift for that special someone this Valentine’s Day, enjoying the benefits of a one-stop shop Valentine’s Day event.

“This is a great opportunity for people in this neighborhood, in this area,” said Tyler Janes, owner of Flowers Around the Corner, one of the vendors at the event. “To come and buy directly from all these local vendors without having to go into town and go to all the individual locations.”

If you missed out on the event, it’s not too late. Vendors that were available today are still fulfilling orders for the closely approaching holiday. You can find the list of vendors with all their information here:

The Pie Queen of BG, Flowers Around The Corner, Totally Baked Pretzels.

