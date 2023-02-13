Jason Aldean coming to Louisville this fall

Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean(Disney ABC Television Group / CC BY-ND 2.0)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country star Jason Aldean is bringing his Highway Desperado Tour to Louisville this fall.

Aldean will be making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 20, according to a release, one of 41 stops across the United States.

Special guests also appearing include Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean, a Grammy-nominated and multi-Platinum country artist, is known for singles such as “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” “If I Didn’t Love You” and “That’s What Tequila Does.”

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster’s website starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Fans will also be able to purchase VIP packages including premium tickets, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, gift items and more.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven...
KSP conducting death investigation in McLean County
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green celebrated the Grand Opening of their Warren County...
Habitat for Humanity holds grand opening for their “ReStore”
CAMPBELL WAS CHARGED WITH MURDER AND TWO COUNTS OF WANTON ENDANGERMENT.
One person dead, 1 arrested following shooting in Glasgow
Cowboys and Cowgirls of Kentucky strapped up their boots for a day at the Lone Star Rodeo.
Lone Star Rodeo Company rides into Bowling Green at WKU Ag Expo Center
Rain and storms move in midweek
Warming trend continues!

Latest News

Local therapist talks about ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’
Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents
Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents
Valentine's Day 2023
Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents
PRE-ORDERS FOR THE "BEE MINE VALENTINE'S FUNDRAISER" ARE GOING ON NOW UNTIL FEBRUARY 10TH ON...
Pre-orders now open for annual ‘Bee Mine’ Valentine’s Fundraiser at The Hive
Over 20 school districts from eight counties in Northeast Arkansas will participate in this...
Drive-thru coffee brand, 7 Brew, donates $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation