Local florist talks inflation and prep ahead of Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2022, 22% of Americans bought fresh-cut flowers or plants as Valentine’s Day gifts.

“I just love the rush of the holiday,” said Tonya Limlingan, floral designer at Deemer Floral Company. “We all get along here. We are kind of like a family, so it has been nice to be able to work with the same people year after year.”

Limlingan said Valentine’s Day is the store’s busiest day of the year, with prep work starting in December to keep up with demand.

“A lot of our product came from January at the market,” Limlingan said. “We got a lot of great items through that.”

Though Limlingan said that Deemer Floral Company is lucky, they have not faced supply chain issues like many other agriculture and horticulture businesses.

“We are fortunate enough to have great suppliers in Nashville and Louisville, then we also have some local suppliers here that are really good about getting us what we need,” said Limlingan.

Limlingan said the store had to raise come prices due to inflation. She also said they have been able to secure cheaper prices by utilizing pre-orders.

“Even though they may go up now, around Valentine’s Day, we have locked in a security price that is less expensive, so then we can pass that on to our customers,” said Limlingan.

Deemer’s will be accepting bouquet orders in person and online through Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.