Logan County Schools hosts a job fair in hopes to fill shortages across district

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools hosted a job fair today at the Logan County Career and Technical Center, hoping to fill critical shortages in staff and support roles across the district.

Various positions around the county are available and the school district is inviting the community to join them in educating and supporting Logan County students.

“We have several of those available; bus drivers, bus monitors, bus mechanics, custodians, and cooks and bakers,” said Sarah Ibarra, secretary for Human Resources at Logan County Schools.

During the job fair, the district had staff on site to help job seekers fill out applications and answer questions about the available positions.

If you are interested in applying for a position with Logan County Schools, you can view available positions here.

