A nice start to the work week, then rain rolls in tomorrow!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! Despite the chilly start, highs will be MILD later today in the mid 60s!

A nice start to the work week, then rain rolls in tomorrow!

A wind maker moves into our area for Valentine’s Day (Tuesday) with a few gusts reaching 30 mph. Showers will move into the area by Tuesday evening with lows staying mild in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be BEAUTIFUL with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies during the daytime hours. A few rain chances will arrive in the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday.

Strong storms are possible on Thursday as a potent system approaches our area. Strong, gusty winds will be likely with this system along with heavy rain. We will continue to update timing and impacts as we move closer to Thursday. Much colder air dives into the region by Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Milder. High 60. Low 37. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: PM rain chance. High 61. Low 52. Winds SW at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight rain chance. Warm. High 74. Low 60. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven...
KSP conducting death investigation in McLean County
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green celebrated the Grand Opening of their Warren County...
Habitat for Humanity holds grand opening for their “ReStore”
CAMPBELL WAS CHARGED WITH MURDER AND TWO COUNTS OF WANTON ENDANGERMENT.
One person dead, 1 arrested following shooting in Glasgow
Cowboys and Cowgirls of Kentucky strapped up their boots for a day at the Lone Star Rodeo.
Lone Star Rodeo Company rides into Bowling Green at WKU Ag Expo Center
In December 2022, the Bowling Green Fire Department received a safe haven baby box installed at...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

A nice start to the work week, then rain rolls in tomorrow!
A nice start to the work week, then rain rolls in tomorrow!
Rain and storms move in midweek
Warming trend continues!
A more active weather pattern sets up next week
A pleasant weekend so far
An unsettled weather pattern begins next week
Milder temperatures this weekend!