Police investigating train vs pedestrian incident in Franklin

Police respond.(WBKO)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating after a train reportedly hit a pedestrian Monday.

Franklin Police and Franklin Simpson EMS were dispatched to North Main Street around 3:26 p.m. to the train tracks behind Stark Truss, where officials say a train belonging to CSX struck a pedestrian.

Officials say witnesses told them both the train and victim were traveling south bound, with the train blowing the horn.

The identify of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Franklin Police say an air ambulance was called to transport the victim.

The incident is under investigation.

