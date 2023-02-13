Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

