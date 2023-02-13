Two charged in Scottsville overdose investigation

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man and woman were both arrested following an investigation into an overdose call in January.

Landon Shelton, 23, was charged on Feb. 9 with second-degree attempted manslaughter and persistent felony offender and Angelina Hood, 33, was charged Feb. 12 with abandonment of a minor.

Angelina Hood
Angelina Hood(Allen County Jail)
Landon Shelton
Landon Shelton(Allen County Jail)

Scottsville Police reported on Jan. 27 they responded to Subway in Jacks Shopping Center in reference to a female, later determined as Hood, who was having a medical emergency, and who was unresponsive in the restaurant’s restroom upon police’s arrival.

Police reported they administered Narcan and Hood was transported to The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force and the SPD determined that Shelton provided 2 grams of Heroin to Hood and gave her instructions on how much it would take to overdose.

Police said Hood’s 5-year-old child was left with Shelton outside the restaurant.

Both were taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

