Wind and rain for Valentine’s night!

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was magnificent, but BIG changes are coming!

Staying unseasonably warm through mid-week

Clouds increase early Tuesday as a wind maker moves into our area for Valentine’s night. Wind gusts to near 40 mph are possible late Tuesday night along with some rain showers. We’ll be in between systems Wednesday with unseasonably warm highs in the middle 70s to go with partial sunshine.

By late Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, we’ll stand a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lifts northward. A few storms with the early morning action Thursday could be strong with marginal hail. The best chance for strong to severe storms comes with the arrival of a cold front during the day Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will be likely with this system along with heavy rain, and a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday. Much colder air dives into the region by Friday with moderating temps by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Showers possible at night. High 66. Low 57. Winds SW at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and unseasonably warm. High 74. Low 62. Winds SW at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Few storms could be strong. Windy and warm. High 68. Low 31. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 82 (1962)

Record Low: -17 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.19″ (-1.62″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.44″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:24 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

