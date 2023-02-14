Bowling Green man charged after lighter was mistaken as a gun

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Feb.13, Bowling Green Police responded to the Walmart on Morgantown Rd. in reference to a person with a weapon.

The caller said they observed a Black male waving a gold gun above his head on camera. An officer arrived and observed the male on camera and relayed the information to responding officers.

The Walmart was evacuated due to the belief that the subject was waving a gun over his head. The male exited the store and was quickly detained while the store was evacuating.

During a pat down of his person, an officer located a large gold lighter with a pistol grip handle. The lighter had a consistent shape to a handgun with a large pistol grip and short gold barrel.

After being mirandized, the male, identified as Cedric Donan, explained that he was just showing the light to his wife and did not intend to cause any alarm to the public.

Donan was found to have wantonly caused a physically offensive and hazardous condition by engaging in an act with no legitimate purpose by waving the weapon-shaped object over his head in a manner that would alert the public to a subject with a weapon.

Donan was cited and charged with 2nd-degree Disorderly Conduct and released.

