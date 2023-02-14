Franklin works to create walkable communities as population rises

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin City Commission met to approve a number of rezoning issues, including a 90-acre rezoning of agricultural space to a combination of residential and business spaces, in the hopes of creating a new walkable community in the city.

Officials anticipate an influx of residents to Simpson County as large corporations continue to take up residence in surrounding areas.

Creating these residential spaces is one method of preparing for that influx.

“So the idea is, now, in our design is to try to create that walkable community, whereby those goods and services are available to those residences there,” said the Planning and Zoning Administrator for Franklin, Carter Munday

Munday believes that creating these residential spaces will draw more small businesses to the area, creating a walkable community and working to eliminate the heavy traffic that frequently comes with a growing city.

“It kind of goes with the old saying, Field of Dreams, if you build it they will come,” said Munday. “We’re wanting to try to lure businesses to that 31-W thoroughfare, that’s our main gateway coming in from the north and south.”

Officials hope that limiting traffic and creating a space with all of the resident’s needs in one place will help to offset the carbon footprint of the city’s industrialization.

Munday said, “They can go to the dentist, or they can go to the doctor, or to the pharmacist. Or they can go up here and have a pizza, within walking distance and create those green scenes on walking distance with the sidewalks and everything.”

While there are no businesses currently slated to take up residence in the 90-acre plot, officials say that the environment is right, and when businesses do come, the community will be prepared for them.

“Eventually, when they see a lot of rooftops they tend to want to start looking at the area and locating businesses,” said Munday. “So, the theory is there. We’re going to create the environment and hopefully, they’ll look at Franklin.”

