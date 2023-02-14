Glasgow flower shop works around the clock on busiest day of the year

All in Bloom Florist in Glasgow stays busy on Valentine's Day every year.
All in Bloom Florist in Glasgow stays busy on Valentine's Day every year.(WBKO)
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As always, local flower shops were busy this Valentine’s Day.

“I know the Super Bowl was Sunday, but for the flower shops, it is Valentine’s day,” said Connie Moore, Owner of All in Bloom Florist.

Even though it comes every year on the 14th of February, most customers wait to make that special purchase.

“Today is the biggest day. But we do have some that plan but it is a man’s holiday mostly. So you know, there’s not a lot of planning at times, but we are always prepared for last-minute shoppers,” laughed Moore.

Moore and her husband have owned All in Bloom Florist in Glasgow for nearly 17 years. Preparing for the big day every year starts in December, and it’s really a science.

“We go back from our records from the previous years. And we think about the economy and what day it falls on and sometimes the weather even, you know plays into factor,” said Moore.

Employees at the shop said this year seems to be their busiest Valentine’s Day yet.

“This is my 49 Valentine’s. And this is by far the busiest Valentine that I believe I’ve ever seen,” said seasonal worker, Bobby Melloan. “When I started in this business 49 years ago, a dozen roses was $15.”

And now the normal price for a dozen roses is about $100.

While the work on Valentine’s Day at the flower shop was nonstop, Moore felt the love not only from her customers, and their recipients but also from the co-workers that make the hectic day possible.

“Even though the holidays are crazy, all the kids come in, they help and we work hard. But we have a lot of fun,” said Moore.

