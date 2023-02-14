The Great Teddy Bear Run to benefit BRACAC is coming in April

Registration starts at 9 a.m.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mark your calendars for April 29, as the Great Teddy Bear Run to benefit the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center is set to take place.

The purpose of the Great Teddy Bear Run is to collect teddy bears for children that are going through the process at the Child Advocacy Center.

In 2022 BRACAC served over 1000 children who were victims of child sexual abuse.

Everyone will meet at the Justice Center in Bowling Green, where on-site registration will begin at 9 am.

Kickstands up at 11 am, and the ride will end at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green.

The ride is 13 miles long.

Register by April 17th, 2023, and get an event t-shirt, pin, and swag bag.

There will be vendors with food available for purchase.

If you would like to donate to the child advocacy center but can’t attend the run, log onto www.bracac.org.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

