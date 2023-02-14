The Hive is celebrating the heroes in their community, Direct Support Professionals

DSP's at the Hive were given gift bags and a celebration to honor their hard work.
By Derek Parham
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Direct Support Professionals that work with individuals at The Hive, a Bowling Green nonprofit benefitting individuals with disabilities, were recognized with gift baskets and a celebration in their honor today.

DSP’s work with individuals with disabilities in their day to day life, assisting with everything from personal care to guidance through social situations, whether in their homes or out in the community.

“They help us out with stuff that we need help with. Like with art and crafts. Like clipping paper or something like that,” said Corey Ansted, a member of The Hive.

Laura Orsland, founder of the Hive, says that DSP’s dedicate their careers to people with disabilities, and that their work often goes unrecognized. As a parent of an adult son with a disability, Orsland knows firsthand the importance of assistance from a DSP.

“For me, with my son, having the knowledge that he is cared for when I’m not around allows me to be able to do other things in my life that I need to do,” said Orsland.

While the work of a DSP is difficult, and often unrecognized, Orsland says that without them, many aspects of life would be impossible for both parents and those with disabilities.

“Direct Support Professionals are kind of the unsung heroes in this whole world of disability, because they just make things run smoothly,” said Orsland. “People tend to take for granted the things that you don’t have to notice. They are what allow people with disabilities to access the community.”

Jacob White, a direct support professional, says that his work is reward enough.

“I’m honestly not the type of person who likes to be recognized. It’s just the most rewarding thing to me to help other people,” said White.

DSP’s and many parents of those with disabilities agree that the most worthwhile reward for their work is the progress that they see.

“The most rewarding part of all of this is every time I see him have some kind of...I wouldn’t say like a breakthrough... but just something that’s being done better that obviously wasn’t being done as well when I first started with him,” said White.

