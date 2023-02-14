Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Candie Gray

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is estimated that the Baby Boomer generation will increase the need for senior care to nearly 2.3 million by 2030. This reflects a 75% increase in the number of people over the age of 65 that currently need senior care.

Senior care facilities across the country will need skilled and qualified staff to support the lives of a growing elderly population.

Candie Gray is the executive director of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green. Coming from a background in nursing, Candie has spent her career caring for the elderly and continues to serve them in her role at Arcadia.

Having lost her parents and grandparents, being in senior care gives her a sense of having those figures back in her life.

“It’s my life passion,” Gray said. “The only thing I’ve ever done is senior living and I can’t imagine doing anything different.”

The residents of the facility enjoy a high quality of life that is overseen by Candie and her staff.

“I can’t say enough things about her and the place. I don’t have any problems here at all and they take care of you around the clock,” said Rod Reprogle, a resident of Arcadia.

As Director, she oversees all the activities, services, and operations of the facility. The staff says that working for her is a great experience.

“Working with Candie is one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” said Kelly Kelly, director of Resident Care & Wellness. “She is so good to her employees and the residents. She’s got the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever known.”

Candie is described as someone that works beside her staff. From serving meals to helping with maintenance, she is enthusiastic about helping where there is a need.

Gray says the best part of her day is when she gets to spend time with the residents of the facility.

“Whether I’m serving them in the dining room, or helping out on the floor as a residents assistant. It’s seeing the smiles on their faces, seeing them loving life and being able to do exactly what they want to do and just knowing that we’ve made a difference,” said Gray.

However, she knows that caring for the residents and facility is not something she does alone.

“I couldn’t do what I do without the amazing team I’m surrounded by,” Gray said. “We’re definitely not a one-man band here, it takes us all.”

Candie’s philosophy is that this team does not work for her, rather they all work for the facility’s residents.

“I usually have to look up at my resident count,” she said. “Today I’ve got 92 bosses because we truly work for them and that’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.