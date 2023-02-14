“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve” - Shane Holinde announces he’s leaving WBKO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 22 years of service to the WBKO viewing area, Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde has decided to hang up his mic and focus on family. His last day on the air will be on Friday, March 3.

“Leaving WBKO is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Shane said. “The time had come to prioritize some things in my life. At the top of that list is my family: My wife, Brenda, and my daughter, Nora.”

Shane will be taking a new role as the Outreach Manager for the Kentucky Mesonet and Climate Center, with offices at WKU’s Center for Research and Development in Bowling Green.

“My new job schedule will better align with my wife’s work hours and my daughter’s school hours,” Shane said. “It will also allow me to be present more often for my daughter, particularly with extracurricular activities (she LOVES karate!).”

Shane and his family will remain in Bowling Green.

You’ve seen Shane on the air covering it all... from Winter Storms to Severe Storms – and everything in between!

Looking back, Shane says some of the most memorable events include the Christmas Week Storm of 2004, the Super Tuesday Tornado Outbreak of February 2008, the Ice Storm of 2009, the “snowpocalypse” seasons of 2015 & 2016, and the December 2021 Tornado Outbreak.

“The rumbling of the WBKO studios and the sudden loss of power as that monster tornado ripped just past our station is a moment I will never forget,” Shane recalled. “But I will also never forget how the community rallied together and became ‘BG Strong’ after the storms.”

Shane was on the air for hours with fellow meteorologist Ethan Emery during the December 2021 tornado outbreak. (Kalup Phillips)

And while Shane will miss the connection with the viewers, he’s thankful the friendships he’s made along with way will stick with him long after he leaves WBKO.

Shane was active in our community.

“I did countless presentations for schools, church groups, and civic groups. I served as co-host for the WHAS Crusade for Children and the St. Jude Dream Home Telethon. I also co-hosted Adopt-a-thon for the Warren County Humane Society for many years,” Shane said proudly. “As a board member of the American Red Cross, I spearheaded numerous disaster relief drives at WBKO and Commonwealth Broadcasting.”

Shane says being a meteorologist for WBKO opened another opportunity for him: the privilege of teaching and mentoring meteorology students. He served as an adjunct instructor for the WKU School of Media; teaching broadcast meteorology classes part-time.

“The courses allowed meteorology students to hone their forecasting and presentation skills in front of a ‘green screen’, simulating on-air TV work. Many students from those classes became TV meteorologists, working in markets like Louisville, Nashville, Lexington, Knoxville, Minneapolis, Myrtle Beach, Waco, Huntsville, Dothan, AL, and other cities.”

Shane was awarded “Best TV Weather Anchor” in KY Division II by the Associated Press four times. He received a “key to the city” of Bowling Green by Mayor Todd Alcott for his coverage of the December 2021 tornadoes and was named a KY Colonel in Nov. 2022.

Shane Holinde receives Kentucky Colonel honor alongside past and present colleagues for 2021 severe storm coverage. (WBKO)

Holinde is now a Kentucky Colonel.

“I will forever be grateful for my last 22 years at WBKO, where I rose from part-time production assistant to the night-side editor, to a part-time/fill-in weather anchor, and finally to a full-time meteorologist. I hope I am remembered as someone who didn’t ‘hype it up’ but told it like it was. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity and live out a childhood dream.”

