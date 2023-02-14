KD Aesthetics has tips on skincare and how they can help you look your best

KD AESTHETICS IS LOCATED IN BOWLING GREEN BEHIND RAFFERTY'S
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Whitehouse, marketing assistant and affiliate coordinator with KD Aesthetics in Bowling Green joined us in studio to talk about the do’s and don’ts of skincare.

Whitehouse talked about using sunscreen year-round and the difference in using medical-grade skincare products as opposed to over-the-counter products for best results.

KD Aesthetics is a med spa that provides injectables that treat fine lines and fillers for pouty lips, laser treatments, medical-grade skincare, and other great services to help people look and feel their best.

KD’s open mantra is KD Konfidence, which encourages self-love and supporting others.

When is the best time to start treating crow’s feet and forehead lines? And is it ever too late to turn back or slow the clock of aging down? You’ll be surprised at Whitehouse’s answer.

For questions on skincare or other services offered by KD aesthetics, call (270) 904-4961 or find them online at kdaesthetics.com.

They are located at 1945 Scottsville Rd Ste A4, Bowling Green, KY behind Rafferty’s restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve” - Shane Holinde announces he’s leaving WBKO
Police respond.
Two charged in Scottsville overdose investigation
Police respond.
Police investigating train vs pedestrian incident in Franklin
Logan County Schools is looking to fill critical shortages in staff and support roles across...
Logan County Schools hosts a job fair in hopes to fill shortages across district
Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven...
KSP conducting death investigation in McLean County

Latest News

All in Bloom Florist in Glasgow stays busy on Valentine's Day every year.
Glasgow flower shop works around the clock on busiest day of the year
DSP's at the Hive were given gift bags and a celebration to honor their hard work.
The Hive is celebrating the heroes in their community, Direct Support Professionals
This morning, Senate Bill 28 was presented in Frankfort to the Senate Licensing and Occupations...
Local winemakers present Senate Bill 28 for self-distribution
BRACAC Great Teddy Bear Run
The Great Teddy Bear Run to benefit BRACAC is coming in April