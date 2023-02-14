KD Aesthetics has tips on skincare and how they can help you look your best

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Whitehouse, marketing assistant and affiliate coordinator with KD Aesthetics in Bowling Green joined us in studio to talk about the do’s and don’ts of skincare.

Whitehouse talked about using sunscreen year-round and the difference in using medical-grade skincare products as opposed to over-the-counter products for best results.

KD Aesthetics is a med spa that provides injectables that treat fine lines and fillers for pouty lips, laser treatments, medical-grade skincare, and other great services to help people look and feel their best.

KD’s open mantra is KD Konfidence, which encourages self-love and supporting others.

When is the best time to start treating crow’s feet and forehead lines? And is it ever too late to turn back or slow the clock of aging down? You’ll be surprised at Whitehouse’s answer.

For questions on skincare or other services offered by KD aesthetics, call (270) 904-4961 or find them online at kdaesthetics.com.

They are located at 1945 Scottsville Rd Ste A4, Bowling Green, KY behind Rafferty’s restaurant.

