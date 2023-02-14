Mild before showers arrive later for V-Day!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs back in the 60s before showers roll in later this afternoon.

Mild before showers arrive later for V-Day!

By late Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, we’ll stand a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lifts northward. A few storms with the early morning action Thursday could be strong with marginal hail. The best chance for strong to severe storms comes with the arrival of a cold front during the day Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will be likely with this system along with heavy rain, and a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday. Much colder air dives into the region by Friday with moderating temps by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Showers possible at night. High 66. Low 57. Winds SW at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and unseasonably warm. High 74. Low 62. Winds SW at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Few storms could be strong. Windy and warm. High 68. Low 31. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve” - Shane Holinde announces he’s leaving WBKO
Police respond.
Two charged in Scottsville overdose investigation
Police respond.
Police investigating train vs pedestrian incident in Franklin
Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven...
KSP conducting death investigation in McLean County
Logan County Schools is looking to fill critical shortages in staff and support roles across...
Logan County Schools hosts a job fair in hopes to fill shortages across district

Latest News

Mild before showers arrive later for V-Day!
Mild before showers arrive later for V-Day!
FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday
Wind and rain for Valentine’s night!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday
Wind and rain for Valentine's night!
A nice start to the work week, then rain rolls in tomorrow!
A nice start to the work week, then rain rolls in tomorrow!