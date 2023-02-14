BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Valentine’s Day! Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs back in the 60s before showers roll in later this afternoon.

Mild before showers arrive later for V-Day!

By late Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, we’ll stand a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lifts northward. A few storms with the early morning action Thursday could be strong with marginal hail. The best chance for strong to severe storms comes with the arrival of a cold front during the day Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will be likely with this system along with heavy rain, and a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday. Much colder air dives into the region by Friday with moderating temps by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Showers possible at night. High 66. Low 57. Winds SW at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and unseasonably warm. High 74. Low 62. Winds SW at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Few storms could be strong. Windy and warm. High 68. Low 31. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.