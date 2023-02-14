The Sam Gyllenhaal Band coming to the Capitol this Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get ready to hear more great music from Lost River Sessions this Thursday, February 17.

The Gyllenhaal Band will be at the Capitol in downtown Bowling Green, the show gets started at 7 pm.

The band stopped by WBKO’s Midday show to give a preview of what the audience can expect the night of the show.

Sam Gyllenhaal and Alaina Stacey performed in perfect harmony their song ‘Don’t Look Down’.

For tickets and information log onto LostRiverSessions.org or call (270) 745-2400.

