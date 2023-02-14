Scholarship applications available at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The following Scholarship applications are now available for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 academic year through Med Center Health.

Gary Alan Woodward Nursing Scholarship

This scholarship is available to Med Center Health employees who have been accepted into a Western Kentucky University or Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College nursing program.

Helen Dinning Scholarship

For a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School who is a full-time sophomore, junior or senior at Western Kentucky University and currently enrolled in a health-related degree program.

Floyd Ellis Scholarship

For a dependent child of a Warren Rural Electric Co-op employee.

Herbert A. Oldham Scholarship

For a member of an underrepresented population (African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian or Pacific Islander American, or Hispanic American) who is a student at Western Kentucky University and a graduate of a high school in Warren County.

Charles M. Stewart Scholarship

For a full-time student at Western Kentucky University who is a dependent child of a full-time or part-time employee of The Medical Center.

Carrel K. Sumner Family Memorial Scholarship

For a full-time undergraduate student at Western Kentucky University, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College or other accredited college in Bowling Green who is a dependent child of a full-time or part-time employee of The Medical Center.

The Medical Center at Scottsville Scholarship

For a graduating senior of Allen County-Scottsville High School who will be a beginning freshman at Western Kentucky University and enrolled in full-time classes by the fall semester in which the scholarship is awarded.

The Marion Boyd Scholarship Fund

Marion Boyd was an employee of The Medical Center for 57 years. This scholarship will be awarded to students studying Radiography at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, March 17.

Applications are available online at MedCenterHealth.org/scholarships.

For more information, contact Beverly Neves, Marketing and Development Coordinator, at neveba@mchealth.net or call 270-745-1543.

