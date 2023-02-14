Sports Connection 2-12-13: Warren East baseball and South Warren softball
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While we only have one week left in regular season play for high school basketball, we now add spring sports into the mix as baseball and softball season is officially here. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb sit down with Warren East baseball head coach Wes Sandford and Raiders senior Colton Edwards as well as South Warren softball head coach Kelly Reynolds and Lady Spartans freshman McLaine Hudson.
