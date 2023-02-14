Streaming schedules for WKU Baseball and Softball have been announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball and Softball have announced their home stream schedules for the 2023 season, which includes 35 games at Nick Denes Field and all 29 contests at the WKU Softball Complex.

Hilltopper fans will be able to watch almost every home baseball and softball game this season for free on Facebook Live via WKU PBS on the Hilltopper Satellite Network (HSSN). Similar to last year, Hilltopper Sports Properties (HSP) has executed a secondary stream called “Behind The Mic” on HSP’s Facebook page, allowing for simultaneous baseball and softball games to be streamed.

Brad Klein, The Voice of the Lady Toppers, and former WKU letterwinner Kat (Downing) Smith will split calling the action for softball on HSSN throughout the season. The Voice of the Hilltoppers, Randy Lee, will continue to call baseball games chosen for Facebook streaming.

Hilltopper Baseball kicks off opening weekend on The Hill from Feb. 17-19. At Nick Denes Field, the Hilltoppers’ series opener and finale against Dayton will be available on the primary HSSN feed. Over at the WKU Softball Complex, the Tops open up the 2023 home slate with the WKU Hilltopper Classic, starting Friday, Feb. 24 with a doubleheader against Central Michigan and Illinois State. The Friday doubleheader will be streamed on HSSN as well as Sunday’s matinee against Illinois State on Sunday, Feb. 26. For baseball, 18 home contests will be streamed between the Facebook Live feed, including 11-of-15 Conference USA games.

As in years past, there will also be a radio broadcast for every game throughout the season available on ESPN 102.7. On the softball side, all 29 home games will also be available to watch between the two Facebook Live feeds. The Hilltoppers will have 18 games on the HSSN primary stream, which includes 4-of-10 tournament games, two complete Conference USA series and four midweek outings. The remaining 11 contests will stream on the secondary HSP account. The current streaming schedules will be subject to change based on game alterations or other logistics.

With both home openers approaching, WKU Baseball and Softball season tickets are available online at WKUTickets.com or by calling the WKU Ticket Office at 1-800-5-BIGRED.

