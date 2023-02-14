TN Man arrested in Allen county for possession

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man from Westmoreland, Tennessee was arrested by Allen County officials on Monday.

At 9:15 A.M. officers attempted a routine traffic stop in the 1300 block of Stafford Hollow Road when they witnessed a man throw something out of the vehicle before stopping.

Officers later found a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine and found marijuana on Finley’s person.

Officials took Finely to the Allen County Detention center on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

