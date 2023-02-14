VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to host two Unicorn Recruitment parties

By Lauren McCally
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Girls Scouts of Kentuckiana will be hosting two Unicorn recruitment parties for potential recruits to learn more about the Girl Scouts.

The first will be at Texas Roadhouse on February 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The second recruitment party will be Saturday, March 25 at the Bowling Green Public Library’s main branch located at 1225 State St.

