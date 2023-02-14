Warren Co. Parks and Rec. Department is looking for a few good umpires and score keepers

The Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for the new sports season
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Recruitment of umpires and score/clock keepers for spring baseball and softball is underway now and no experience necessary.

Chris Kummer and Kris Fields of the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department visited Midday to talk about the opportunity to get involved with the community.

Individuals will work for and be paid by independent leagues chartered with Warren County Parks and Recreation.

Training will be provided for new and/or experienced umpires.

5 consecutive Mondays are scheduled for officials’ training, beginning February 27, from 6-8 pm at Buchanon Park.

Score/Clock Keepers must be 16 or older and umpires need to be High School Juniors/Seniors or older.

For more information email kris.fields@ky.gov or call Kris Fields at 270-842-530.

