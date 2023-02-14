WKU students attend “My Black is…” event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University students were given the prompt “My Black is…” as they joined the Intercultural Student Engagement Center for another Black History month event.

ISEC encouraged Black students to take polaroid pictures of themselves, and under it write what they define their Blackness as. Student responses varied from things like loyal, wealthy, and even melanated.

ISEC Grad Assistant, Tijuan Neal, said he hopes the event will help Black students feel more comfortable in their identities.

“At the end of the day, it’s okay to be Black and it’s okay to express that. Don’t be afraid to be yourself,” Neal said. “For those who may not have knowledge about what being Black is, understand that it’s okay. It’s not necessarily taught a lot. Be patient with it.”

A full list of Black History Month events on Western’s campus is available on the ISEC website.

