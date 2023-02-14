WKU students attend “My Black is…” event

Black students were encouraged to take pictures of themselves and under it write what they define their Blackness as.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University students were given the prompt “My Black is…” as they joined the Intercultural Student Engagement Center for another Black History month event.

ISEC encouraged Black students to take polaroid pictures of themselves, and under it write what they define their Blackness as. Student responses varied from things like loyal, wealthy, and even melanated.

ISEC Grad Assistant, Tijuan Neal, said he hopes the event will help Black students feel more comfortable in their identities.

“At the end of the day, it’s okay to be Black and it’s okay to express that. Don’t be afraid to be yourself,” Neal said. “For those who may not have knowledge about what being Black is, understand that it’s okay. It’s not necessarily taught a lot. Be patient with it.”

A full list of Black History Month events on Western’s campus is available on the ISEC website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve” - Shane Holinde announces he’s leaving WBKO
Police respond.
Two charged in Scottsville overdose investigation
Police respond.
Police investigating train vs pedestrian incident in Franklin
Logan County Schools is looking to fill critical shortages in staff and support roles across...
Logan County Schools hosts a job fair in hopes to fill shortages across district
Kentucky State Police are actively looking for a man in connection to the death of Steven...
KSP conducting death investigation in McLean County

Latest News

First organized in 1945, the George Washington Carver Center originally served as a place for...
The George Washington Carver Center shines light on Bowling Green’s Black history
Med Center Health Scholarships are available for the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 academic year
Scholarships available through Med Center Health
Students of the Greenwood High School Robotics Club receive a donation for their activity
Greenwood High School Robotics Students Give Demonstration, Receive Donation
Man charged with murder after fatal collision in Russell County
Man charged with murder after fatal collision in Russell County