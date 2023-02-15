Allen County-Scottsville student creates “promposal” with Rubik’s Cubes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Prom season is almost underway, and one student at Allen County-Scottsville High School has set the “promposal” bar high with a lifelike portrait of his girlfriend using miniature Rubik’s Cubes.

Anthony Stovall, a senior at ACSHS, used 600 miniature Rubik’s Cubes in his creation. His teachers say that for the last month, he has been bringing as many miniature cubes as will fit in his backpack to school, dedicating an hour each day to the portrait.

Stovall’s interest in Rubik’s Cubes began roughly a year ago. Since then, he has accumulated a collection of more challenging puzzle cubes. His personal record in solving the standard iconic cube is 32 seconds.

“That kind of grew and grew, and now I’ve got a huge collection and I can do stuff like this,” said Stovall. “It’s just the year I’ve been doing it, kinda knowing the moves already. So it’s not really as hard as if I’d just started”

Stovall officially asked his girlfriend of over a year, Shelby Costello, to the dance on Valentine’s Day. She said yes, and the two will be attending the dance together on May 6.

“I walked in, and I saw him, and that, and my jaw dropped. I just thought it was amazing,” said Costello.

For now, the art piece is on display at ACSHS. It will be shown at the ACSHS Art Showcase on March 28, but after that, Stovall says that his plans for the 600 cubes are unknown.

“It depends on what she allows me to do, I’d like to reuse them but if she says no, I’m probably going to keep them like that,” said Stovall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.