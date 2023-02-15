BGISD “Tough Conversations” series: Fentanyl in Schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools is continuing its series of “Tough Conversations” with a seminar on Fentanyl getting into local schools.

The district started this series earlier this year with conversations on drug awareness and cyber security for teens. The goal of these conversations is to give parents and students the tools and knowledge they need to continue these conversations at home.

Guided by community leaders and experts, there are two presentations for each covered topic. One presentation is given during the school day to students, and the other is given in the evening to parents and guardians. All of the seminars are followed by time for questions and open conversation.

Today’s conversation was guided by Stephen Parrott with Med Center Health’s EMS at Bowling Green Junior High School. The focus was on fentanyl and its presence in the local school system.

“We’re traveling all over and trying to get the information to mostly school-age kids just to make good choices and to walk away from even experimenting with a pill,” Parrott said. “It’s not just a big city drug that’s out there. It’s in Bowling Green just like it’s in Nashville. You can’t get away from it right now.”

Parrott started this presentation before the “Tough Conversations” series by speaking to students at a few local schools but is now speaking to schools across the state.

If you would like to know more and have the presentation done for your organization or school, contact Med Center Health for more information.

