BGISD “Tough Conversations” series: Fentanyl in Schools

Brown County Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
Brown County Fentanyl Awareness Campaign(Emily Reilly)
By William Battle
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools is continuing its series of “Tough Conversations” with a seminar on Fentanyl getting into local schools.

The district started this series earlier this year with conversations on drug awareness and cyber security for teens. The goal of these conversations is to give parents and students the tools and knowledge they need to continue these conversations at home.

Guided by community leaders and experts, there are two presentations for each covered topic. One presentation is given during the school day to students, and the other is given in the evening to parents and guardians. All of the seminars are followed by time for questions and open conversation.

Today’s conversation was guided by Stephen Parrott with Med Center Health’s EMS at Bowling Green Junior High School. The focus was on fentanyl and its presence in the local school system.

“We’re traveling all over and trying to get the information to mostly school-age kids just to make good choices and to walk away from even experimenting with a pill,” Parrott said. “It’s not just a big city drug that’s out there. It’s in Bowling Green just like it’s in Nashville. You can’t get away from it right now.”

Parrott started this presentation before the “Tough Conversations” series by speaking to students at a few local schools but is now speaking to schools across the state.

If you would like to know more and have the presentation done for your organization or school, contact Med Center Health for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve” - Shane Holinde announces he’s leaving WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after lighter was mistaken as a gun
WKU Police
WKU student claims negligence by university in new lawsuit
Police respond.
Police investigating train vs pedestrian incident in Franklin
Police respond.
Two charged in Scottsville overdose investigation

Latest News

Bill to complete funding for Bowling Green Vet Center signed into law.
Bill to complete funding for Bowling Green Veterans Center signed into law
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
First House bill related to juvenile justice reform advances from committee
Pepper is 5 years old
Pet of the Week: Meet Pepper from the BGWC Humane Society
Ky. AG Cameron not in support of introduced bill prosecuting illegal abortion as homicide