The George Washington Carver Center shines light on Bowling Green’s Black history

By Sarah Walters
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Shake Rag district is littered with Black history, though a hidden gem lies at the corner of State Street and Second Avenue.

First organized in 1945, the George Washington Carver Center originally served as a place for Black women to come have tea and discuss life. However, as times changed so did the purpose of the center, growing from a women’s club to a center for the Black community.

Today, the center still does outreach with the Shake Rag community, like hosting meals and providing free tutoring. They also work to preserve Black history in Bowling Green, a cause dear to their hearts.

“I was raised in this area. I went to the High Street School, and my brothers and sisters went to State Street,” said the center’s Vice President, Bettie Turner. “It’s very important to me that we keep this alive, we don’t want it to disappear.”

Through Black History Month, the center will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those looking to schedule a tour outside of business hours can call the center at 270-781-0569.

