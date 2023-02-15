Strong winds tonight, strong storms Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Valentine’s Day was warm despite lots of clouds. The wind picks up tonight ahead of one front gliding through. But a stronger system has our attention for Thursday!

Near-record warmth Wednesday

Much of Wednesday looks dry after rain moves out tonight. We’ll have near-record warmth with highs in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. By late Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, we’ll stand a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lifts northward. A few storms with this first round of activity could be strong-to-isolated severe, with a Marginal Risk for severe from generally Bowling Green westward with the first round between Midnight-6am Thursday.

The best chance for strong storms comes with the arrival of a cold front during the day Thursday. Strong, gusty winds will be likely with this system along with heavy rain, and a First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday. A few storms could grow to severe limits with damaging winds the primary threat (marginal hail and an isolated tornado possible). Much colder air dives into the region by Friday with moderating temps by the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and unseasonably warm. High 74. Low 62. Winds SW at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Few storms could be strong. Windy and warm. High 68. Low 31. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly sunny. High 42. Low 22. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 76 (1921)

Record Low: -6 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.19″ (-1.76″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.