This week’s JA People of Action features Laurel Raimondo Martin, President of Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass. Laurel’s favorite thing about JA are the programs Junior Achievement offers. She also said, “Junior Achievement programs allow students to see the world beyond their school and how their education today can impact and shape their future. I love sharing JA programs with young people and watching their confidence grow as they grasp concepts and how to apply them to their daily lives.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

