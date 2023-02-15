WKU student claims negligence by university in new lawsuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new lawsuit filed against Western Kentucky University alleges negligence following multiple complaints from students about a man who allegedly lived in one of the dorms with another student.

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 25, and lists the student as the plaintiff, and WKU, university president Timothy Caboni, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Quandell Crowe as the defendants.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed she was assaulted by Crowe, who was allegedly living in the dorm with her roommate at the time in Munday Hall.

Other court records show that Crowe was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022 and charged with assault 4th degree, after the student told police she was beaten by Crowe in her dorm. The arrest citation states the victim had visible injuries to her face, arm and knees, but was not transported to the hospital.

The lawsuit stated there were previous complaints regarding Crowe from another student, including the 29-year-old allegedly possessing a gun and trafficking marijuana, with some of it inside the dorm.

The plaintiff claims the university failed to protect her despite numerous warning signs while Crowe stayed in Munday Hall on campus.

The initial lawsuit was filed on Jan. 25, and only listed Crowe and WKU as defendants.

An amended complaint filed on Feb. 2 added Timothy Caboni and Daniel Cameron.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.