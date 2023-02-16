23 WKU students candidates for 2023 Coming Home King
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Twenty-three Western Kentucky University students are candidates for the 2023 Coming Home King.
Candidates will participate in numerous activities next week, including an interview on Tuesday (February 21), a volunteer project at BRASS on Thursday (February 23), and a dinner celebration on Saturday (February 25). The king will be crowned Saturday (February 25) during halftime of Hilltopper Basketball’s game vs. UAB. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Diddle Arena.
WKU students will cast their votes for the Coming Home King on Monday (February 20) via TopNet.
The 2023 Coming Home King Candidates are:
- Cole Bornefeld of Hendersonville, Tennessee, the son of Phillip and Kelly Bornefeld. He is a Public Relations and Political Science major and is sponsored by Student Government Association.
- Johnnie Boswell of Bowling Green, the son of Mike and Jana Boswell. He is a Political Science and Economics major and is sponsored by Potter College of Arts & Letters Dean’s Councils of Students.
- Jakob Briggs of Nashville, Tennessee, the son of Tyrus and Marina Briggs. He is a Business Economics major sponsored by Alpha Gamma Delta.
- Matthew Brown of Shepherdsville, the son of Ross and Marla Brown. He is a Political Science and History major with a minor in English and is sponsored by WKU Spirit Master’s.
- Adan Canizalez of Nashville, Tennessee, the son of Adan and Erica Canizalez. He is a Biology major with a minor in Psychology and is sponsored by Omega Phi Alpha.
- Cole Chickedantz of Evansville, Indiana, the son of Mike and Kelli Chickedantz. He is a Marketing major with an emphasis in Sales and is sponsored by FarmHouse Fraternity.
- Colin Craig of Petersburg, Indiana, the son of Jon and Cassi Craig. He is a Broadcasting major with a minor in Communication Studies and is sponsored by Delta Tau Delta, CRU, and Extra Point.
- Nate Davis of Richmond, the son of Rodney and Kim Davis. He is an Accounting major and is sponsored by Phi Delta Theta.
- Trent Edmunds of Bowling Green, the son of Gary and Sherrie Edmunds. He is a Strategic Marketing major with a minor in Sales and is sponsored by Alpha Delta Pi.
- Matthew Gadd of Louisville, the son of Rick and Monica Gadd. He is a Public Relations major with a minor in Sales and is sponsored by Chi Omega.
- Jacob Grothe of Bowling Green, the son of Greg and Julia Grothe. He is a Sports Management major with a certificate in Data Analytics and is sponsored by Sigma Phi Epsilon.
- Jacob Robert Kane Guminski of Lancaster, the son of Rebecca Guminski and Ali Mihankhah. He is a Social Studies and History and is sponsored by Delta Zeta.
- Tramaine Hawkins of Hopkinsville, the son of Jermaine and Terra Hawkins. He is a Healthcare Administration major with a minor in Business Administration and is sponsored by Phi Mu.
- Will Hemenover of Wilmore, the son of Brian and Jerri Hemenover. He is a Biology and Environmental, Sustainability, and Geographic Studies major and is sponsored by HonorsToppers.
- Tyler “Fluff” Olden of Scottsdale, Arizona, the son of Bryan and Ellen Olden. He is a Sports Management major with a minor in Business Administration and is sponsored by Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
- Paul Padden of Marshfield, Massachusetts, the son of Paul and Ann Padden. He is a Marketing major and is sponsored by Baptist Campus Ministry.
- Sam Clark of St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Tom and Kim Clark. He is an Accounting major and is sponsored by Lambda Chi Alpha.
- Preston Romanov of Louisville, the son of Andre and Lana Romanov. He is a Public Relations major with a minor in Photojournalism and Political Science and is sponsored by Order of Omega.
- Mason Rye of Hopkinsville, the son of David and Jennifer Rye. He is an Exercise Science Major and is sponsored by Kappa Delta.
- JT Schaefer of Walton, the son of Jay and Tracy Schaefer. He is a Finance major and International Business minor and is sponsored by Kappa Sigma.
- Zach Sessler of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, the son of Ken and Michelle Sessler. He is a Finance major and is sponsored by Sigma Kappa.
- Harrison Snyder of Louisville, the son of Mark and Dee Snyder. He is a Broadcasting major and Digital Advertising minor and is sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi and Sigma Chi.
- Avery Wells of Louisville, the son of Andre and Antissa Wells. He is a Political Science major and African American Studies minor and is sponsored by National Pan-Hellenic Council and Alpha Xi Delta.
