Allen County Sheriff's Office Searching for 2 Missing Juveniles

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing Juveniles
The Allen County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing Juveniles
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on two missing juveniles.

Karlee and Layla were last seen at the Allen County High School on Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding the two missing teenagers, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

