Barren Co. man arrested after investigation by drug task force

James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a...
James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a residence.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested after law enforcement said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside a residence.

Officials say the Barren River Drug Task Force, Barren County Sheriff’s Department and Social Services responded to a drug complaint at a residence on Oak Hill School Road on Feb. 13.

Officials say 24-year-old James Edward Scott and a female were located inside.

Both gave consent to search, and the drug task force stated they found a large bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine in Scott’s pocket.

A smaller bag of meth was found near where Scott was sitting along with drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, Scott told them that all the items were his.

Approximately 53 grams of crystal meth, $436 in cash, scales, meth pipes and baggies were found (pictured below).

Scott was arrested, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the Barren County Jail.

A Barren County man was arrested after officials found drugs, paraphernalia inside a residence
A Barren County man was arrested after officials found drugs, paraphernalia inside a residence(Barren River Drug Task Force)

