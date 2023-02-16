Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edward Scott, 24, was arrested after officials found meth, drug paraphernalia inside a...
Barren Co. man arrested after investigation by drug task force
WKU Police
WKU student claims negligence by university in new lawsuit
Officers and detectives say the suspect was driving a Ford F-150
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift
Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky
Scottsville PD needs the public’s help in locating 2 missing juveniles
Anthony Stovall, an ACSHS student created a lifelike Rubik's Cube portrait for his "promposal".
Allen County-Scottsville student creates “promposal” with Rubik’s Cubes

Latest News

Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior