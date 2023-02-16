Dinosaurs taking over Louisville Mega Cavern

Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.(WILX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.

Dino Don’s Dinos Under Louisville runs from Feb. 17 through April 30, allowing guests to see 80 life-size moving dinosaurs in an underground adventure.

The 20-minute trip through Louisville Mega Cavern will feature more than half a mile taking guests through the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous time periods.

Dinosaur lovers can get their tickets now, starting at $49.99 for standard vehicles and featuring several add-ons for an additional fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church
Robert Watkins, 32, was arrested following an investigation of an overdose death in Bowling...
Drug overdose investigation leads to Bowling Green man’s arrest
State Representative files legislation to remove Confederate holidays from state law
Protective order placed on Glasgow Detective following investigation
Sightings in Rural Kentucky areas have increased with the start of mating season.
Coyote sightings increase with winter mating season

Latest News

Elliana Beard
WKU student to compete in Miss Kentucky USA
View From The Hill: WKU-PBS produced documentary “By Parties Unknown” explores troubling part of Logan County history
Missing juveniles Layla Ferguson and Karlee Roberson of Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Allen County teens found safe
National Child Passenger Safety Week
Med Center Health offering free car seat safety classes