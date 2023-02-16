Dugas Community Park plans to add dog park and additional park amenities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County community’s first dog park, as well as many new park amenities, are included in the Dugas Community Park’s master plan.

The dog park’s entrance will be along 31-E, which park officials hope will make it a welcoming addition to the park. The project is still in its fundraising stage, which will continue until 2025, or until the funds for the park are fully raised.

Brittany Fisher, executive director of Dugas Community Park, said, “We started very minimally in 2021, and then we ramped it up in 2022, and it’s supposed to go through 2024. We hope to definitely break ground in either early 2025 or if we’re able to, mid-2024.”

Plans for the new dog park include separate small and large dog sections, as well as access to fresh water, plentiful trees for shade, and agility courses.

Further additions included in the master plan remain focused on conservation and education rather than recreational facilities.

“They had involved around 30 community members in different kitchen table talks to discuss what they thought the community would need,” said Fisher. “There won’t be any ballparks here or anything like that, we’re definitely a passive recreation park.”

Additional amenities included in the master plan include an extensive trail system, including equestrian trails, as well as primitive camping spaces, and a tree house village.

“The treehouse village, I think it’s just a really unique concept. Classroom education is great, but then bringing it outside of the classroom, I think, really embraces and engages children and makes it more of a commitment to them,” said Fisher.

While these projects are in the works, Fisher encourages everybody to continue to get out and visit their own local parks.

“It’s definitely good for mental health, too, to get out, especially this time of year with Seasonal Affective Disorder and things like that,” said Fisher. “We have a lot of people that are out there hitting the trails, no matter if it’s 10 degrees outside just because they need to be out in nature to help them out with that.”

Construction for the park is intended to begin in 2025.

