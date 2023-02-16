FIRST ALERT Weather Day Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm, and while Thursday looks warm, it will be stormy!

Much colder air on the way

A FIRST ALERT Weather Day has been issued for Thursday. Expect one round of thunderstorms to develop overnight. This round could be noisy with lots of lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours. A few storms overnight may approach severe limits, with hail and an isolated spin-up possible.

On Thursday, a sharp cold front marches into the region producing more showers and thunderstorms. An Enhanced Risk for severe storms exists for most of the region. Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding is also possible. Highs will be warm around 70 before temperatures crash Thursday night behind the cold front.

Friday looks quieter, but colder! We’ll struggle to get out of the 30s with brisk NW winds. Readings rebound this weekend with Saturday and Sunday looking nice. Shower chances return President’s Day, Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Few storms could be strong to severe. Windy and warm. High 70. Low 31. Winds S at 20, gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Much colder, mostly sunny. High 42. Low 22. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 50. Low 31. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 77 (2018)

Record Low: 2 (1905)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.22″ (-1.88″)

Yearly Precip: 5.04″ (-0.70″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

