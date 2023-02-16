Med Center Health offering free car seat safety classes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be offering its annual car seat safety class Thursday night aimed at making sure kids are buckled in safely.

During the class, participants will learn several tips and tricks to install the car seats properly. OB Community Educator and class instructor, Samantha Peebles, also goes over some of the common mistakes that parents might make when installing a car seat.

“We want to keep it as safe as possible,” she said, “we want to keep we want to have it installed, just like manufacturers want it to be installed.”

She added that expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better.

“Whether you spend $1,000 on a car seat or you spend $50 on one inside a store, they’re all going to make the same safety recommendations,” Peebles said, ”So there isn’t really this one is better, and you need to get it. Now, that’s not necessarily going to say that there aren’t some that are easier to install than others.”

She also added that over half of the people in the nation don’t actually install their car seats correctly.

“It’s a big safety aspect because accidents happen. And so we want those car seats to be safe for what if those accidents occur?”

While the class is a general car seat safety class, if a parent or guardian had specific questions about their car seat, they are more than welcome to bring in their seat and she will answer their questions.

The class will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Med Center WKU Health Sciences Complex located at 700 First Ave.

It’s not just a class for parents; grandparents, babysitters, and anyone else that will have a car seat in their car are welcome to attend.

